Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission To Re-Open Application For Various Recruitment

CGPSC will re-open application process for various recruitment

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has re-opened the application process for four recruitment announced recently. Candidates who have already applied for the recruitment will be allowed to make corrections in the details provided in application form. Apart from the application deadline, all other conditions of the recruitment remain unchanged.

The commission is re-opening the application window to provide another chance to candidates who may have missed the application deadline or the application correction window due to the lockdown imposed to prevent coronavirus spread.

For the Civil Judge (prelim) Exam 2020, the application process will re-open on June 6 and close on June 15, 2020. Applicants for Civil Judge post will be able to make correction in application forms from June 18 to June 19, 2020.

For the Assistant Geo-Hydrologist, Assistant Geo-Physics, and Assistant Geo-Chemist vacancies, the application process will re-open on June 8 and conclude on June 17, 2020. The application correction link will be available on June 20 and June 21.

For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment, the application window will open on June 10 and conclude on June 19, 2020. The application correction window will be available on June 22 and June 23.

Finally, for Insurance Medical Officer Post, the application window will re-open on June 12 and close on June 21. Application correction window will be available on June 24 and June 25.

