Chhattisgarh State Forest Service Exam Postponed

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified that the State Forest Service Exam has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on September 20.

The exam has been postponed due to changes in the educational qualification required for the post, the Commission has notified.

New dates will be notified separately, it has said.

Through the state forest service exam, CGPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 178 vacancies in Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts.

The exam was notified in on June 10.

CGPSC will select candidates on the basis of written test and interview. The test will be held at Bhilai, Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur.

The Commission says, it may release the answer keys of the exam and may give a chance to candidates to raise objections against it. If the answer keys are released, candidates are required to check it on the Commission's website and challenge it within 7 days.

Meanwhile, CGPSC is yet to conduct the main exam for selection to Chhattisgarh State Services. The exam was notified last year. The preliminary exam result, based on which candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam, was released on June 12. The Commission had earlier scheduled the main exam on June 17, 18, 19 and 20, but later postponed it due to COVID-19 pandemic.

