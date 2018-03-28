Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results Declared @ Cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Check Now
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 results have been declared on the official website of CG TET 2017. CG TET 2017 exam was held on Decemer 17. The results are available at the website of Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board Or Vyapam Chhattisgarh, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. CG TET 2017 paper II was held for upper primary teachers ¬¬-- for Class VI to VIII - and paper I was held for primary teachers -- for Class I to V. CG TET final answer keys have also been released on the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website.