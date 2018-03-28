Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results Declared @ Cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Check Now Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 results have been declared on the official website of CG TET 2017. CG TET 2017 exam was held on Decemer 17.

Share EMAIL PRINT Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results Declared @ Cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Check Now New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 results have been declared on the official website of CG TET 2017. CG TET 2017 exam was held on Decemer 17. The results are available at the website of Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board Or Vyapam Chhattisgarh, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. CG TET 2017 paper II was held for upper primary teachers ¬¬-- for Class VI to VIII - and paper I was held for primary teachers -- for Class I to V. CG TET final answer keys have also been released on the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website.



The candidates who are searching for CG TET 2017 results may check their results following these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of CG TET 2017, http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/.



Step Two: Click on the results link given of the hompage



Step Three: Click on either of link given as "Primary (TET) Examination Result" or "Upper Primary (TET) Examination Result"



Step Four: Enter your roll number on next page



Step Five: Submit the details and check your results



The candidates can also check the CG TET 2017 final answer keys from the official website mentioned ago.



Click here for more



