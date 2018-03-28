SEB, Gujarat TET-I Exam Result Announced; Only 8 Per Cent Candidates Qualify

State Examination Board, Gujarat has released the result for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)- I Exam result.

Jobs | | Updated: March 28, 2018 12:54 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SEB, Gujarat TET-I Exam Result Announced; Only 8 Per Cent Candidates Qualify

SEB, Gujarat TET-I Exam Result Announced; Only 8 Per Cent Candidates Qualify

New Delhi:  State Examination Board, Gujarat has released the result for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)- I Exam result. The results are available on the official SEB website. Candidates would need their roll number or seat number to check their respective results. The results have been declared for English medium, Hindi medium and Gujarati medium candidates. The pass percentage in the examination is very low and only 8.36 per cent candidates who appeared for the exam have qualified the TET I exam. 

In total 92286 candidates had registered for the TET exam out of which 90960 cnadidates had registered in Gujarati medium, 842 candidates had registered in English medium and 484 candidates had registered in Hindi medium. 

Out of the total registered candidates, 75832 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of these, 69491 candidates did not qualify and only 6341 candidates qualified in the exam. 

How to check SEB, Gujarat TET I Exam Result?

Step one: Go to official SEB, Gujarat website: http://result.sebgujarat.com/Result_TET_I.aspx
Step two: Enter your 8-digit roll number or seat number.
Step three: Enter your Date of birth. If you are unable to view your result, reverse the DOB format to MM/DD/YYYY. 
Step four: Click on submit and view your result. 

The final answer keys for the TET-I exam are also available on the website. 

Comments
Click here for more Jobs News

 

Trending

SEB Gujarat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSAmit ShahPNR StatusMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................