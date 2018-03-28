SEB, Gujarat TET-I Exam Result Announced; Only 8 Per Cent Candidates Qualify State Examination Board, Gujarat has released the result for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)- I Exam result.

State Examination Board, Gujarat has released the result for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET)- I Exam result. The results are available on the official SEB website. Candidates would need their roll number or seat number to check their respective results. The results have been declared for English medium, Hindi medium and Gujarati medium candidates. The pass percentage in the examination is very low and only 8.36 per cent candidates who appeared for the exam have qualified the TET I exam.



In total 92286 candidates had registered for the TET exam out of which 90960 cnadidates had registered in Gujarati medium, 842 candidates had registered in English medium and 484 candidates had registered in Hindi medium.



Out of the total registered candidates, 75832 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of these, 69491 candidates did not qualify and only 6341 candidates qualified in the exam.



How to check SEB, Gujarat TET I Exam Result?



Step one: Go to official SEB, Gujarat website: http://result.sebgujarat.com/Result_TET_I.aspx

Step two: Enter your 8-digit roll number or seat number.

Step three: Enter your Date of birth. If you are unable to view your result, reverse the DOB format to MM/DD/YYYY.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



The final answer keys for the TET-I exam are also available on the website.



