Gujarat TET 1 Results Declared @ Gujarat-education.gov.in; Check Now

TET 1 results can be accessed from the official website after entering roll number or seat number along with your date of birth.

Education | | Updated: March 27, 2018 21:24 IST
New Delhi:  State Examination Board - Gandhinagar has released the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 1 examinations results on the official website of the board. TET 1 results can be accessed from the official website after entering roll number or seat number along with your date of birth. TET 1 2018 examination for Gujarati, Hindi and English papers were held on March 4, 2018. TET 1 final answer keys also been released along with the TET 1 results published today.

According the data released by SEB, a total of 92,286 candidates registered for the exam in all mediums while 16,454 did not appear for the exam. Out of 75,832 candidates who have appeared in the exam only 6341 candidates qualified the exam with a passing percentage of 8.36.
 

TET 1 Results 2018: How to check


Step one: Go to the official website of Gujarat State Examination Board, http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm

Step Two: Click on the link “TET-I Result link”

Step Three: On next page, enter your eight digit Roll/Seat number or date of birth

Step Four: Submit the details

you are unable to view your result then kindly try reversing the DOB format as MM/DD/YYYY, says the results page.

For accessing the final answer keys of the TET 1 examinations of English, Gujarat and Hindi papers, th candidates may click on the links given on the login page.

