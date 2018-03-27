Gujarat TET 1 Results Declared @ Gujarat-education.gov.in; Check Now

According the data released by SEB, a total of 92,286 candidates registered for the exam in all mediums while 16,454 did not appear for the exam. Out of 75,832 candidates who have appeared in the exam only 6341 candidates qualified the exam with a passing percentage of 8.36.
TET 1 Results 2018: How to check
Step one: Go to the official website of Gujarat State Examination Board, http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm
Step Two: Click on the link “TET-I Result link”
Step Three: On next page, enter your eight digit Roll/Seat number or date of birth
Step Four: Submit the details
you are unable to view your result then kindly try reversing the DOB format as MM/DD/YYYY, says the results page.
For accessing the final answer keys of the TET 1 examinations of English, Gujarat and Hindi papers, th candidates may click on the links given on the login page.
Other results articles
MP PEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 Declared @ Peb.mp.gov.in; Check Now
Delhi Tis Hazari Courts Junior Judicial Assistant Written Result Declared; Check Now
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Results To Be Declared By April-End: Tanveer Sait
CommentsNEHU October Exam Results Declared @ Nehu.ac.in; Check Now
Click here for more Jobs News