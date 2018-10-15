Central Coalfield Limited Releases Advertisement For 760 Trade Apprentice Posts

Central Coalfield Limited Advertises 760 Trade Apprentice Posts

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has released advertisement for recruitment of eligible candidates for Trade Apprentice Posts. CCL will be admitting 760 trade apprentices through this recruitment. Selected candidates will be provided with stipend as per regulations. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is November 15, 2018.

Only those candidates are eligible to apply who have not received apprentice training earlier. Candidates would be selected on the basis of merit in ITI.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have completed ITI in respective trade from an institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 30 years. The age of the candidate will be calculated as on November 15, 2018.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria are required to first register on the official apprenticeship portal of Government of India: www.apprenticeship.gov.in.

After registration, candidates will be able to apply for the apprentice vacancies. The application link for apprentice vacancies will be activated on October 29, 2018. Candidate can select any one of the 12 CCL establishments at the time of application.

