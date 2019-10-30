Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment Process Begins

Central Bank of India SO registration process can be done at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India's Recruitment and Promotion Division of Human Resources Development Department has started a recruitment process for selection of Officers in Specialist Category (aslo known as Specialist Officers or SO) in various streams today. The registration process for this recruitment will be held November 21, 2019. The Central Bank of India SO registration process can be done on the official portal of the bank, centralbankofindia.co.in.

The SO recruitment will be conducted for 74 posts which include Information Technology Officer, Security Officer, Risk Manager, Financial Analyst/Credit Officer, Economist, CDO/Chief Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Analytics-Senior Manager, Data Engineer, Data Architect, and CA/Credit Officer.

According to the official notification released by the bank, Central Bank of India recruitment examination for these specialist officers will be held on December 21, tentatively.

Central Bank of India SO recruitment 2019: Important dates

Opening date for online registration: October 30, 2019

Closing date for online registration (Including for candidates from far-flung areas): November 21, 2019

Downloading of call letters for test: December 11, 2019

Tentative date of online examination: December 21, 2019

Central Bank of India SO recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

Selection will be through online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview, says the Central Bank of India SO recruitment notification.

The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. All questions will be objective type with five options. Other detailed information regarding the online examination will be given in an Information Handout, which will be made available for the candidates to download along with the admit card from the Banks website.

Central Bank of India is a leading Public Sector Bank, with pan India branch network of nearly 4650 branches, with total business of more than Rs.4,80,000 crores and driven by talented work force of 34500 plus employees.

