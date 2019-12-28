HRD Minister Lauds CBSE For Releasing Teacher Eligibility Test Result In 19 Days

CBSE CTET result in 19 days, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' lauds CBSE

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has lauded the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for releasing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result in 19 days. "I appreciate the entire team of CBSE for releasing the CTET result in a record time of 19 days," translates Mr Pokhriyal's tweet which is originally in Hindi.

CTET is by far the only recruitment and non-academic exam that is conducted by CBSE. Prior to 2017, before the government formed National Testing Agency (NTA), CBSE conducted a number of entrance and competitive exams one of which was CTET.

Every year, the participation in the exam is increasing. In December 2018, when over 16 lakh candidates participated in the exam, CBSE said it to be the 'largest ever' CTET. This year in December more than 24 lakh candidates took the exam. In July 2019, more than 20 lakh candidates had participated.

The CBSE just completed the 13th edition of the exam and is likely to announce the details of the 14th edition in February. CTET is held twice a year: July and December.

Starting in 2018, CBSE has started issuing certificates to candidates through DigiLocker. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will also contain an encrypted QR Code to enhance security.

In the recent exam, 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified to become teachers.

Meanwhile, CBSE would conduct class 10 and class 12 board exams in February-March.

