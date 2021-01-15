Central Teacher Eligibility Test: Know What To Carry To Exam Hall

CTET will be held on January 31. Know about exam day rules

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on January 31. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam at 135 cities in the country. CTET admit cards have already been released. "Candidates are advised to download their admit card as soon as possible and reach the exam centre well before the time as there will be pre-exam formalities. The candidates are also advised to visit their allocated exam centres one day before the date of exam in order to confirm the location, distance and mode of transport," the CBSE has said.

CBSE has asked candidates to carry pocket hand sanitizer of 50 ml in a transparent bottle, face mask, hand gloves, transparent water bottle, admit card and identity card.

CTET 2021: Exam Day Rules

The board has asked candidates not to touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. It has instructed candidates to avoid contact with unknown people.

It has asked candidates to carry their own water bottle and has strictly asked them not to exchange or loan articles inside the exam hall.

Candidates have been asked to make sure that they not infected or have symptoms of COVID-19 and have been instructed to follow social distancing norms.

CTET is held for the selection of teachers for teaching from class 1 to class 8.

