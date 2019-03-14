Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Registration Closes Today

CBSE CTET 2019 Registration Last Date: Know How To Apply

Online registration portal for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will close today at 23.59 hours. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET on July 7 and the last date for payment of fee is March 15 till 3.30 pm. The online application correction window will open from March 25 till April 1. CTET result will be declared within 6 weeks from the date of exam.

The eligibility test determines a candidate's eligibility for appointment as teachers to primary and upper primary classes. CTET is conducted on national level and its scores are accepted for shortlisting candidates for recruitment exams.

In the last CTET which was held in December more than 18 lakh candidates had appeared. A total of 1,78,273 candidates qualified in the primary classes category which is only 17% of the total number of candidates who appeared in this category. 10,73,545 candidates had appeared in the Primary category.

"In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. from 25-03-2019 (Monday) to 01-04-2019 (Monday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan," said the Board.

