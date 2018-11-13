Canara Bank PO 2018: Last Date To Apply Today @ Canarabank.com

Canara Bank PO 2018: The application process for recruitment of Canara Bank Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale-I will close today. The recruitment will be confirmed after qualified candidates complete specially designed One year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by UGC.

The course is of 9 months duration. The benefit for candidates is two-fold as they end up with a PG Diploma degree approved by UGC and appointment in Canara Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for this recruitment, can apply online till today. Anyone with a graduation degree with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD) from a recognized university is eligible to apply. The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 30 years.

Canara Bank PO 2018: How to apply?

Step one: Visit the official website, www.canarabank.com.

Step two: Click on the career link from the homepage.

Step three: Click on the Recruitment link from next page open.

Step four: On next page, Click on the link "RP-1/2018 - Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on completion of specially designed PGDBF Course [NEW]".

Step five: On next page, click on "Click here to apply Online".

Step six: On next page open, register yourself and apply.

