Bihar Begins Application Process For Staff Nurse, Tutor Recruitment Again

BTSC has begun the application process for Staff Nurse recruitment again

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) has reopened the application gateway for Staff Nurse and Tutor recruitment. The Commission had suspended online application services for its various recruitment processes in order to make corrections in the application software. The application link is now available and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment till October 12, 2019.

The Commission, in July, had announced 9,130 vacancies for Staff Nurse post and 169 vacancies for Tutor post.

Initially the last date to submit application for Staff Nurse recruitment was August 26, 2019 which was later extended by the Commission to September 29, 2019.

Along with extending the last date for application, the Commission also revised the age limit criteria in place for this recruitment. Instead of calculating the age of the applicant as on August 1, 2018, the Commission will calculate their age as on August 1, 2015.

The Commission has also clarified that all such candidates, who became eligible for recruitment on Staff Nurse (Grade A) post in the years succeeding the last published recruitment advertisement in 2014, will be given a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit.

The Commission will not hold any selection exam and will shortlist candidates for recruitment based on merit in their qualifying examination and relevant work experience.

