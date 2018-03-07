BTET 2017: Final Result Available On Bsebonline.net; How To Check BTET 2018 revised result was published on the official website. The revised results are released after the board had invited objection from candidates on the revised answer key.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) 2018 revised result was published on the official website. The revised results are released after the board had invited objection from candidates on the revised answer key. BTET 2017 exam was conducted on September 21, 2017. As per reports, almost 2.43 lakh candidates had applied for the BTET exam and applications of more than 11 thousand aspirants were declared invalid. The results were released earlier in 2017 and had witnessed dismal performance from the candidates, with only 18% of those who appeared qualifying in the exam.





The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB), which was the conducting authority for the exam, revised the answer key and has released the final result. To check their result, candidates can follow the steps given below.



BTET 2017 Result: How to check revised results



Step 1: Go to official BSEB website: Bsebonline.net



Step: Click on the BTET 2017 Result link: "CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017"



Step Three: Login using your application number and date of birth on next page.



Step Four: Submit the details you have entered



Step Five: View and download your result.



The cut off for unreserved categories was 60 per cent while for candidates belonging to SC or ST category the cut off was 50 per cent. For candidates in BC1 and BC2 categories, the cut off was 55 per cent.



