BETET/BSITET 2011 Result Announced On Biharboard.ac.in
New Delhi: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. The special examination 2016 was conducted for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11-12. The result has been uploaded on the official website and candidates who appeared in the examination can check the same. The result has been uploaded for both paper I and paper II.
The result was uploaded on the website on April 23, 2018. Here's how candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result:
Check BETET/BSITET 2011 Result on www.biharboard.ac.in
Step one: Go to official BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in Step two: Click on the link for BETET/BSITET 2011 Result. Step three: In the new window, enter your 10-digit roll number correctly. Step four: Click on Search and view your result.
After viewing your result, download a copy of the same for future reference.
The board had released the result for BTET 2017 on September 21, 2017 and then released the revised result on March 7, 2018.