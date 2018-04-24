BETET/BSITET 2011 Result Announced On Biharboard.ac.in

BSEB has released the result for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016.

Jobs | | Updated: April 24, 2018 12:28 IST
New Delhi:  Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. The special examination 2016 was conducted for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11-12. The result has been uploaded on the official website and candidates who appeared in the examination can check the same. The result has been uploaded for both paper I and paper II. 

The result was uploaded on the website on April 23, 2018. Here's how candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result:
 
Step one: Go to official BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in
Step two: Click on the link for BETET/BSITET 2011 Result. 
Step three: In the new window, enter your 10-digit roll number correctly. 
Step four: Click on Search and view your result.

After viewing your result, download a copy of the same for future reference. 

The board had released the result for BTET 2017 on September 21, 2017 and then released the revised result on March 7, 2018. 

