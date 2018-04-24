BETET/BSITET 2011 Result Announced On Biharboard.ac.in BSEB has released the result for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BETET/BSITET 2011 Result Announced On Biharboard.ac.in New Delhi: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the result for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 and Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. The special examination 2016 was conducted for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10 and 11-12. The result has been uploaded on the official website and candidates who appeared in the examination can check the same. The result has been uploaded for both paper I and paper II.



The result was uploaded on the website on April 23, 2018. Here's how candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result:





Step one: Go to official BSEB website: www.biharboard.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link for BETET/BSITET 2011 Result.

Step three: In the new window, enter your 10-digit roll number correctly.

Step four: Click on Search and view your result.



After viewing your result, download a copy of the same for future reference.



The board had released the result for BTET 2017 on September 21, 2017 and then released the revised result on March 7, 2018.



Click here for more



