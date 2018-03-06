BTET 2017 Revised Results Published @ Bsebonline.net; Check Now BTET 2017 revised results have been published on the official website of the teachers eligibility exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Bihar TET or BTET revised result 2017 can be accessed from Bsebonline.net. New Delhi: BTET 2017 revised results have been published on the official website of the teachers eligibility exam. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had published the result for Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) or Bihar TET 2017, commonly known as Bihar TET on September 21, 2017





The Bihar TET result 2017 can be accessed from the official website: Bsebonline.net.





The candidates will have to enter the details like application number and registration password to access their Bihar TET result 2017.



BTET 2017 Result: How to check revised results



The candidates who are searching for Bihar TET 2017 or BTET 2017 results may follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to official BSEB website: Bsebonline.net



Step: Click on the BTET 2017 Result link: "CLICK HERE TO VIEW REVISED RESULT OF BETET-2017"



Step Three: Login using your application number and date of birth on next page.



Step Four: Submit the details you have entered



Step Five: View and download your result.



The cut off for unreserved categories was 60 per cent while for candidates belonging to SC or ST category the cut off was 50 per cent. For candidates in BC1 and BC2 categories, the cut off was 55 per cent.



