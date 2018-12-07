BSSC Quashes Rumors About Postponement Of First Inter Level Exam

BSSSC Quashes Rumors About Postponement Of First Inter Level Exam

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) recently released a notification quashing rumors floating on social media that the first Inter Level Exam to be conducted in December had been further postponed. The Commission has refuted all such claims and said that the first Inter Level Exam will be held as per the schedule communicated earlier. The admit cards for the exam have already been uploaded on the commission's official website.

The Commission has notified that any claims about postponement or cancellation of the first Inter Level exam are incorrect. The commission has also requested candidates to refer only to the official website for any information regarding the impending exam.

The first Inter Level Examination, which was incidentally advertised in 2014 and the selection process has already been delayed by more than 3 years, will be conducted on December 8, 9, and 10.

The commission has also issued detailed guidelines to be followed by the candidates on the day of the examination. Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue two hours prior to the commencement of the exam for frisking formalities.

Any electronic device or items such as a Bluetooth device, smart phone, watch, bag etc. are not allowed at the exam centre. In case, the photograph and signature of the candidates is not clear on the admit card, they are advised to carry a valid photo identity proof along with their admit card for entry to the exam hall.

The first Inter Level Competitive Examination (PT) 2014 will be conducted at 571 exam centres located across Bihar.

