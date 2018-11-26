BSSC Releases Admit Card For 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam (PT) 2014

BSSC Releases Admit Card For Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam 2014

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit cards for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam - 2014. The admit cards have been available for download since November 22, 2018. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website of BSSC.

BSSC Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card: How to Download?

Step one: Go to official BSSC website: www.bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Notice-board tab.

Step three: Click on the link given for admit card.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth. Alternatively, you can enter Candidate's name, their father's name, and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

The Commission has received complaints from some candidates that their photograph and/or signature is not visible on the downloaded admit card. The Commission has requested all such candidates to download their admit cards again. In case of any other difficulty in downloading the admit cards, candidates can contact the commission at 0612-2227728 on all working days between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Candidates can also send an email to bsscinterlevelpt@gmail.com

The exam will be conducted on December 8, 9, and 10 this year. The exam will be conducted in two sessions on each of these dates.

The exam will be OMR based and will be an open-book exam. Candidates will be allowed to bring only one book each for General Knowledge, Mathematics, and General Science.

Click here for more Jobs News