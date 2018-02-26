BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now

The online application process began on October 24 and continued till November 30, 2017.
The selection process will include a Preliminary written exam, Main written exam, and Physical Fitness test.
The vacancies are open for any candidate with a graduation degree or any equivalent degree.
BPSSC SI Admit Card: How to download
Here is how to download your BPSSC SI prelims exam admit card:
Step One: Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)"
Step Three: Use the link given there to locate and download your admit card under Advt. 01/2017 from next page as "Download Your Admit Card"
Step Four: On next page, Click on the link "Download Written Exam Admit Card"
Step Five: On next page, log in with your registration id, mobile number, date of birth and captcha given there
