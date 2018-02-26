BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for recruitment for Bihar Police Sub Inspectors, 2017.

BPSSC Sub Inspector Prelims Admit Cards Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now New Delhi: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for recruitment for





The online application process began on October 24 and continued till November 30, 2017.





The selection process will include a Preliminary written exam, Main written exam, and Physical Fitness test.



The vacancies are open for any candidate with a graduation degree or any equivalent degree.

BPSSC SI Admit Card: How to download



Here is how to download your BPSSC SI prelims exam admit card:



Step One: Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the link "Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)"



Step Three: Use the link given there to locate and download your admit card under Advt. 01/2017 from next page as "Download Your Admit Card"



Step Four: On next page, Click on the link "Download Written Exam Admit Card"



Step Five: On next page, log in with your registration id, mobile number, date of birth and captcha given there



Step Six: Login and download your admit card



