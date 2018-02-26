BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for recruitment for Bihar Police Sub Inspectors, 2017.

Jobs | | Updated: February 26, 2018 18:04 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now

BPSSC Sub Inspector Prelims Admit Cards Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now

New Delhi:  Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary examination for recruitment for Bihar Police Sub Inspectors, 2017. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on March 11, 2018 on various centres across the state. BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies in October. The admit cards for the recruitment exam can be downloaded online on the official BPSSC website.


The online application process began on October 24 and continued till November 30, 2017.


The selection process will include a Preliminary written exam, Main written exam, and Physical Fitness test.

The vacancies are open for any candidate with a graduation degree or any equivalent degree.
 

BPSSC SI Admit Card: How to download

 
BPSSC SI Exam, BPSSC SI Exam Date, BPSSC Exam Date, bpssc.bih.nic.in, BPSSC admit card, bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card download, bpssc. bih. nic. in, bpssc.bih.nic, bssc.bih.nic.in admit card 2017, psi admit card
BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card Released @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Download Now

Here is how to download your BPSSC SI prelims exam admit card:

Step One: Go to the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the link "Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017)"

Step Three: Use the link given there to locate and download your admit card under Advt. 01/2017 from next page as "Download Your Admit Card"

Step Four: On next page, Click on the link "Download Written Exam Admit Card"

Step Five: On next page, log in with your registration id, mobile number, date of birth and captcha given there

Comments
Close [X]
Step Six: Login and download your admit card

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

BPSSC SI ExamBPSSC admit card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................