BPSC To Reopen Application Process For Project Manager Recruitment

BPSC will reopen application process for Project Manager recruitment announced in February

Bihar Public Service Commission has re-opened the application process for recruitment of Project Manager in District Industry Centres under the Department of Industries. The Commission has released the revised schedule for the application process on its website. BPSC had announced 69 vacancies for Project Manager Post.

Candidates who are eligible for the post can register for the recruitment between May 5 and May 9. After completing the registration, candidates are required to pay application fee.

Application fee can be paid between May 6 and May 15, 2020. Candidates will be able to fill online application form only after they pay the application fee.

Candidates can pay application fee after 11 am of the next day of registering online for the recruitment. Similarly, they will be able to fill application form on the next day of paying application fee. The form filling window will remain open from May 7 to May 22, 2020.

To be eligible, an applicant must have complete engineering degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notice released by the Commission in February for details on eligibility criteria.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limits is 37 years for general category, 40 years for Backward Classes, OBC, and general category women candidates, and 42 years for SC and ST category candidates.

Application fee is Rs. 150 for SC, ST, and women candidates of Bihar and for Differently-abled candidates. For all other candidates, application fee is Rs. 600.

