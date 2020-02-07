BPSC Announces Over 500 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacancies

BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment application will begin today

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will recruit 553 Assistant Prosecution Officer and has released recruitment advertisement in this regard. candidates will be selected for recruitment through three-tier selection process. The first stage in the selection process is a preliminary exam. Online application for preliminary exam will begin today.

Eligible candidates will be able to register for APO recruitment till February 21, 2020. Candidates who register for the exam will have time till February 26 to complete fee payment process and finally complete application process by March 6, 2020. Exam date will be announced by the commission later on its official website.

A law graduate from any recognized university or law-school is eligible to apply for this recruitment. The lower age limit for this post is 21 years and upper age limit is 37 years. For OBC category candidates and female candidates of unreserved categories, the upper age limit is 40 years and for candidates in SC and ST categories, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the Commission's official website (after the application link is activated), 'bpsc.bih.nic.in'. The application fee for SC and ST candidates belonging to Bihar state is Rs. 150 and for all other candidates, the fee is Rs. 600.

The selection process will constitute a main examination for the candidates who qualify in the prelim exam. Candidates who qualify in main exam will be called for interview by the Commission.

