Bihar Judicial Service Exam Registration Deadline Extended

The registration deadline for Bihar Judicial Services exam has been extended till September 12. This is the 31st Bihar Judicial Services exam and it was notified on March 9. Law graduates who have obtained the degree from an institute approved by the Bar Council of India are eligible to apply for the exam. The candidate must be between 22-35 years of age. For candidates in reserved categories and women candidates, the upper age limit is 40 years.

The exam will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

BPSC will select candidates through a preliminary exam, a main exam and interview.

The preliminary exam will comprise two papers - General knowledge and law. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be called for a main exam and interview. The final merit list will be based on the marks scored in main exam and interview.

The Commission is yet to announce prelim exam date for the judicial services exam.

The application fee for SC and ST candidates form Bihar, all women candidates who are a resident of Bihar, and for differently-abled candidates is Rs 150. Application fee for all other candidates is Rs 600.

Bihar Judicial Services Exam Details

Vacancies: 221

Closing date of submission of applications online: September 12

How to apply: Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

