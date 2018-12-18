BPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key Soon @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How To Check

The BPSC prelims answer key is expected soon @ bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC is expected to release the answer key of the 64th Civil Services Prelims exam which was conducted on December 16, 2018 soon. The BPSC answer keys will be released on the official website. The answer keys will be released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. A link will be published on the website mentioning the answer key details. Meanwhile, several private agencies have come out with answer keys for the examination held for recruitment in various posts in the state services.

Candidates are advised to download the official answer keys from the BPSC or Bihar Public Service Commission website.

BPSC 64th Civil Services Prelims answer key: How to download

Follow these steps to check the BPSC Civil Services prelims answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the answer key link

Step 3 : Check your BPSC answer key from next page.

According to reports, the exam was conducted in a single session on December 16, 2018 at 808 exam centres distributed across 35 districts in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the BPSC will conduct the 63rd Combined Competitive Main Examination from January 12, 2019 to January 17, 2019. The exam will be conducted in single sitting on each day.

The duration for the exam will be three hours and will be conducted from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The exam will be conducted at the exam centre in the Patna Head Office. The admit cards for the Main exam will be released on the Commission's website one week before the commencement of the Main examination.

