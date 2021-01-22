Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Answer Key Released, Raise Objection

BPSC answer key is available on the official website

Answer keys have been released for the Bihar Combined Competitive preliminary exam which was held on December 27. The answer keys are available on the website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Candidates can download the BPSC answer key and can challenge it online. Candidates have to submit representations through speed post by February 5.

BPSC Answer Key

This is the provisional answer key.

The exam was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at 888 exam centres. A total of 562 vacancies will be filled through this exam. This is the preliminary test for selection to posts in various departments and organisations under the Bihar State government. Candidates who qualify this test will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

For 850 candidates, the BPSC has rescheduled the Combined Competitive exam on February 14.

The BPSC will conduct the preliminary exam on February 7 for selection of Assistant Prosecution Officer. The recruitment was announced on February 6, 2020. A total of 553 posts will be filled by the BPSC through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

The exam will be held in seven districts in the state, the BPSC has said in an official notification available on its website.

Admit cards of the exam will be released a week before the commencement of the exam, the Commission has also said.

