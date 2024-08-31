BPSC TRE 3 Provisional Answer Key 2024 For Classes 6 To 8 Released

BPSC TRE 3 Provisional Answer Key 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the provisional answer key for the Phase 3 Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 3). Candidates who appeared for the BPSC TRE 3 2024 examination can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The answer keys have been released for Classes 6 to 8.

BPSC TRE 3 2024: Steps to Check Answer Key

Go to the official website of BPSC

Click on the link for Provisional Answer Keys (For Class 6-8)

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Provisional Answer Keys: Subjects

English

Hindi

Urdu

Sanskrit

Mathematics & Science

Social Science

The official notification, written in Hindi, states: "Candidates who appeared in the examination are hereby informed that those who have objections to the answer to any question of the specified subject can log in with their username and password on the dashboard from 02.09.2024. Objections can be submitted with valid evidence or sources until 08.09.2024. Objections received through any other means or after the specified date will not be considered."

BPSC TRE 3 Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

For primary teachers (Classes 1 to 5), the exam consists of two papers with 150 questions each, worth 150 marks.

For middle, secondary, and higher secondary teachers, the exam is divided into three parts:

Paper 1: Language

Paper 2: General Studies

Paper 3: Subject chosen by the candidates

The exam features objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each paper contains 150 questions, worth 150 marks. There is no negative marking, and the exam duration is 2.5 hours.