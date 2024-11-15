Bihar Teacher Recruitment Phase 3 Result Declared For 38,900 Posts, Check Details

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 3.0. Those who appeared for the exam, held in July, can now check their results on the official website. Out of the 2.75 lakh candidates who participated, a total of 38,900 have successfully cleared the exam.

School-wise successful candidates:

Class 6-8 (Middle School): 16,989 candidates passed out of 1,59,793 who appeared.

Class 1-5 (Primary School): 21,911 candidates cleared the exam out of 1,16,193 who appeared.



Vacant Positions:



A total of 5,578 posts remain vacant:

Class 6-8 (Middle School): 1,984 posts

Class 1-5 (Primary School): 3,594 posts

Exam Details:



The recruitment exam, initially scheduled for March 2024, was postponed following a paper leak and rescheduled from July 19 to July 22, 2024.

What's Next?



Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the interview and document verification rounds. Final selections will be based on candidates' qualifications and the outcome of the verification process. Selected individuals will be appointed as teachers in various schools across the state.

Revised Vacancy Details:



BPSC has also released a revised category-wise vacancy list, available in PDF format on its official website. This list outlines positions under the Education Department and the SC-ST Welfare Department for both primary (Class 1-5) and middle schools (Class 6-8).

Key vacancies under TRE 3.0 include:

Primary Schools (Class 1-5): 25,505 posts

Middle Schools (Class 6-8): 18,973 posts

SC/ST Welfare Department (Class 1-5): 210 posts

SC/ST Welfare Department (Class 6-8): 126 posts

For detailed information on results and vacancies, visit the official website.