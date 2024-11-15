BPSC Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam Result To Be Released Within Next Week

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the results for the third phase of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) shortly. According to BPSC Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma, the results for both Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 categories are expected to be announced within the next week. The commission will first release the results for primary and middle school teachers, followed by those for the secondary school (Class 9 to 12) category.

Two days ago, BPSC also released a revised category-wise vacancy list for the primary and middle school teacher recruitment. The vacancy list for TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) and PGT (Post Graduate Teachers) for Class 9 to 12 will be released later and can be checked on the official BPSC website.

The revised vacancy list for BPSC TRE 3.0 aims to fill a total of 84,581 teacher positions, a decrease from the previously announced 87,774 vacancies.

The vacancies are as follows: