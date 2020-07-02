BPSC Announces Assistant Engineer Exam Dates; Admit Cards Next Week

BPSC has released dates for Assistant Engineer recruitment exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the examination schedule for Assistant Engineer Competitive Examination announced last year. The exam will be held for recruitment of Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineers in various departments of Bihar Government.

The examination for Civil Engineer vacancies available with various state government departments will be held on July 13 and 14. On July 13, exam for General Hindi, General English, and General Knowledge will be held. On July 14, exam for General Engineering Science and Civil Engineering (paper V and VI) will be held.

The examination for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineers in Building Construction Department and Minor Water Resources Department will be held on July 16 and July 17. Again, the first day, the commission will hold exams for general Hindi, General English, and general Knowledge. On July 17, the Commission will hold exam for General Engineering Science in which the second section will be subjective, and for discipline specific papers.

All papers will be objective in nature unless otherwise specified.

The admit card for Civil Engineer exam (for various departments) will be available for download on the BPSC website from July 6. The admit cards for Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineer exam (for building construction department, and minor water resource department) will be available for downloading from July 8, 2020.

Earlier the exams were scheduled in march but had to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and the nation-wide lockdown enforced to contain its spread.

