Bihar Mineral Development Officer Exam On February 27, 28; Admit Cards Out

BPSC will conduct a written exam for selection of Mineral Development Officers on February 27, 28.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards of the Mineral Development Officer exam which is scheduled to be held on February 27 and 28. The admit cards of the exam are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can download it using their registration details.

Download BPSC Admit Card

On exam day candidates have to fill and submit the declaration form which is available on the Commission's website. Candidates also have to carry two color photographs one of which should be affixed on the admit card.

The BPSC has also released the answer key of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (preliminary) exam which was held on February 7. Candidates can raise objections against the Commission's answer key. The option to submit the challenges to the Commission is open till March 5.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the 31st Bihar Judicial Service main exam is still open. The exam is tentatively scheduled on April 8. A total of 2,379 candidates are eligible to appear for this exam based on the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held in December, 2020. The application submission window will remain open till March 18. The Commission has asked the candidates to submit relevant documents by speed post or registered post by March 25.

