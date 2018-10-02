BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Examination Final Result Declared @ Bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Examination Final Result Declared

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result for Accounts Officer Competitive Examination (Advertisement number 03/2015). The interviews for the recruitment was conducted from September 24 to September 28, 2018. A total of 196 candidates had appeared for the interviews out of which the candidature of one candidate has been cancelled after they failed to produce their reservation certificate in original.

The final result for Accounts Officer Competitive Examination is available on the official website for BPSC. The result is available in pdf format.

BPSC Accounts Officer Competitive Examination Result: How to download?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the final result link for Accounts Officer Competitive Examination.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download and save the same.

Step four: The pdf contains the names, roll number and rank for the candidates who have been declared qualified in the recruitment process.

A total of 100 candidates have been deemed qualified for recruitment after the selection process.

The marks sheet for the Accounts Officer Competitive Main Examination will be released soon on the official website which candidates will be able to download after entering their roll number and date of birth.

