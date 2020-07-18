3,799 Candidates Qualify BPSC 64th Civil Services Main Exam

BPSC has released result for 64th Civil Services main exam held last year

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for 64th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The Commission had held the main exam for state civil services on July 12, 13, 14, and 16, 2019. The exam was organized at centers located in Patna. BPSC has shortlisted 3,799 candidates for interview process.

There are total 1465 vacancies to be filled out of which 459 are earmarked for women candidates.

BPSC 64th Main Exam Result: Direct Link

Candidates who appeared for the main examination can check their result from the BPSC website.

BPSC 64th Main Exam Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link for 64th Main Exam.

Step three: Download the result pdf.

Step four: Open the result pdf and check for your roll number. The result pdf contains the roll numbers of all candidates shortlisted for interview.

The commission will announce the schedule for interview later which will be available on the commission's website.

The BPSC Civil Services main examination is conducted for four papers out of which one is General Hindi, two General Studies papers, and one optional subject which is selected by the candidate at the time of application.

