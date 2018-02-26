1669 Driver Constable, Fireman Driver Recruitment In Bihar

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have cleared 10+2 examination and have license for Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details in this regard.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, PET and motor vehicle driving.
How To Apply
Candidates shall have to apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in till 23 March 2018. Applicants shall have to pay fee of Rs 450 (Rs 112 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category) through NET banking, credit/ debit card. 'Before Applying Online, applicants must ensure that they have valid e-mail ID, Mobile Number, all essential Educational certificates, valid Driving License, scanned jpeg/ jpg passport size colour photograph of maximum size 20-50 kb, English and Hindi signature of maximum size 10-20 kb each for filling correct details and uploading the photographs/signatures respectively.'
