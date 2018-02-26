1669 Driver Constable, Fireman Driver Recruitment In Bihar Interested candidates can apply for Bihar Police recruitment till 23 March 2018. Details of the recruitment are available on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Bihar Police Recruitment 2018 For Driver Constable, Fireman Driver Posts New Delhi: Online registration has already begun for 1669 Driver Constable and Fireman Driver posts under Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Service. Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will conduct the recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply to the posts till 23 March 2018. Details of the recruitment are available on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. On 3 February, CSBC declared the written exam result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment which was announced in July 2017 for 90000 vacancies. Qualified candidates were eligible to appear for PET.



Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared 10+2 examination and have license for Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details in this regard.



Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, PET and motor vehicle driving.





How To Apply

Candidates shall have to apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in till 23 March 2018. Applicants shall have to pay fee of Rs 450 (Rs 112 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category) through NET banking, credit/ debit card. 'Before Applying Online, applicants must ensure that they have valid e-mail ID, Mobile Number, all essential Educational certificates, valid Driving License, scanned jpeg/ jpg passport size colour photograph of maximum size 20-50 kb, English and Hindi signature of maximum size 10-20 kb each for filling correct details and uploading the photographs/signatures respectively.'



Click here for more



Online registration has already begun for 1669 Driver Constable and Fireman Driver posts under Bihar Police and Bihar Fire Service. Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will conduct the recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply to the posts till 23 March 2018. Details of the recruitment are available on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. On 3 February, CSBC declared the written exam result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment which was announced in July 2017 for 90000 vacancies. Qualified candidates were eligible to appear for PET.Candidates who have cleared 10+2 examination and have license for Light Motor Vehicle or Heavy Motor Vehicle are eligible for the recruitment. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for details in this regard.Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, PET and motor vehicle driving.Candidates shall have to apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in till 23 March 2018. Applicants shall have to pay fee of Rs 450 (Rs 112 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category) through NET banking, credit/ debit card. 'Before Applying Online, applicants must ensure that they have valid e-mail ID, Mobile Number, all essential Educational certificates, valid Driving License, scanned jpeg/ jpg passport size colour photograph of maximum size 20-50 kb, English and Hindi signature of maximum size 10-20 kb each for filling correct details and uploading the photographs/signatures respectively.'Click here for more Jobs News