Bihar Co-operative Bank Result Released; Check Here

Bihar Cooperative Bank result released @ biharbank.bih.nic.in

The BSCB or Bihar State Cooperative Bank Assistant Manager (PO) and Multipurpose Assistant (Clerk) results have been published on the official website of the bank. The Bihar Co-operative Bank results can be accessed from the official website the Bank (also from this story). The results have been released on the website, biharbank.bih.nic.in. Both the Assistant Phase 1 result and Assistant Manager Phase 1 result have been published today. The BSCB has been authorized as Nodel agency by the Registrar Cooperative Societies, Bihar, Patna to facilitate direct recruitment for itself and District Central Co-operative Banks in Bihar.

The BSCB had released an advertisement for Assistant (Multipurpose) 326 posts in The Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 20 District Central Cooperative Banks last year. The recruitment exam was held on January 4, 2019.

The BSCB also advertised for 108 posts in the bank and 12 District Central Cooperative Banks for which the exam was held on January 5, 2019.

Bihar Cooperative Bank result: Check here

Check your results here:

Bihar Cooperative Bank result of Multipurpose Assistant online preliminary exam

Click here to download cut off of online preliminary exam

Click here to download list of roll no. of short listed candidates for phase- II

Bihar Cooperative Bank result of Assistant Manager online preliminary exam

Click here to download cut off for online preliminary exam

Click here to download list of roll no. of short listed candidates for phase- II

