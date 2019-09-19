Bihar Announces Recruitment For More Than 6,000 Medical Officer Vacancies

Bihar Technical Services Commission will be recruiting more than 6,000 medical officers

Bihar Technical Services Commission (BTSC) will recruit more than 6,000 specialist medical officer and general medical officer. There are total 6,437 vacancies available out of which 2,424 are for Specialist Medical Officer in various departments and 4,012 are for General Medical Officer. Candidates would be shortlisted for empanelment on the basis of merit in qualifying examination and relevant work experience.

The online application process for Medical Officer recruitment has begun and the last date to register and complete the application process is October 18, 2019.

For the post of Specialist Medical Officer, the applicant must have completed MBBS, and MD or MS/ Diploma/ DNB in a relevant discipline from an institute recognized by MCI and must be registered as per the Bihar and Odisha Medical Act - 1916. The candidates must also have completed 12 months' internship at a hospital or institute which is recognized by the Government of India and MCI.

For the post of General Medical Officer, the applicant must have completed MBBS from an institute recognized by MCI and must be registered as per the Bihar and Odisha Medical Act - 1916. The candidates must also have completed 12 months' internship at a hospital or institute which is recognized by the Government of India and MCI.

The upper age limit for general category male candidates is 37 years, for general category female candidates, backward categories, and OBC categories is 40 years, and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the upper age limit is 42 years.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their qualification (MBBS and MD/MS/ Diploma/ DNB) and work experience. Candidates would be allotted points on the basis of their qualification and experience. Maximum point allotted to MBBS is 60 marks, to post-MBBS qualification is 15 marks and for work experience is 25 marks. Candidates with work experience will be awarded 5 marks for one year of experience with maximum going up to 25 marks.

General category, backward classes category, and candidates belonging to states other than Bihar have to pay Rs. 200 as application fee. For every other category, the application fee is Rs. 50.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.