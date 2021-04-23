Bharat Electronics Limited Invites Applications To Fill Project Engineer, Other Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications to fill vacancies in various posts.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications to fill vacancies in Project Engineer, Trainee Engineer, Trainee Officer, Project Officer, Senior Engineer, Deputy Manager and Staff Nurse posts. The deadline for submission of application forms and the mode of submission of application forms varies for each of the posts.

Apply Online

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Project Engineers across India: 268 posts

Trainee Engineer: 18 posts at Navi Mumbai Unit

Trainee Officer: 2 posts at Navi Mumbai Unit

Project Officer: 1 post at Navi Mumbai Unit

Trainee Officer: 1 post at Kotdwara unit

Trainee Engineer: 6 posts at Kotdwara unit

Project Engineer: 8 posts at Kotdwara unit

Senior Engineer, Deputy Manager - RF/Microwave: 2 posts

Staff Nurse: 1 post at Hyderabad unit

Posts, other than staff nurse and senior engineer, deputy manager RF/Microwave, are temporary in nature.

Candidates with BTech, BE qualification are eligible to apply Project Engineer, Trainee engineer posts."Project Engineer will be engaged initially for a period of TWO years which may be extended upto a maximum of Four years (including initial period) based on requirement and individual's performance. Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 35,000 per month for the 1st year, Rs. 40,000 for 2nd year, Rs. 45,000 for 3rd year and Rs. 50,000 for 4th year," the BEL has said in the job notification.

Click here for more Jobs News