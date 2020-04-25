BARC Likely To Release Scientific Officer Result Next Week

BARC is likely to release the written test result for Scientific Officer recruitment next week.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is likely to release the written test result for Scientific Officer recruitment next week. BARC recruits Scientific Officers through its academic programme One-Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2020-2021 (OECS) and Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates and Physics Postgraduates for the years 2020-2022 (DGFS-2020). The course is held at BARC training schools.

Selection to OECS/ DGFS is through interview. First BARC screens candidates for interview on the basis of a written test and GATE score and the list of shortlisted candidates is expected next week.

The BARC result can be delayed also.

As per the latest communication from BARC regarding the interview, "BARC OCES/DGFS-2020 online examination result declaration is delayed. The list of candidates shortlisted for interview will be displayed on the website on April 29, 2020 or later."

Selection Interviews of shortlisted candidates in all disciplines except Geology will be conducted at the BARC Training School, Mumbai. Interviews in Geology will be held in Hyderabad.

Outstation applicants travelling for Interview will be paid to-and-fro AC-III tier normal train fare by shortest route or actual fare, whichever is less, the job notice reads.

The interview is scheduled to be held in May-June 2020.

