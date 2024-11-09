Bharat Atomic Research Centre Invites Applications For MSc Programmes, Check Details

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has issued an application notification for its Master's programnes - MSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology and Hospital Radiopharmacy (MSc-NMT and HRP) and MSc in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Technology (MSc-NM and MIT) - at the Radiation Medicine Centre, under the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), a deemed university in Mumbai.

Each programme has five non-sponsored and five sponsored seats. One seat is reserved for SC/ST/OBC candidates, whether from the sponsored or non-sponsored category.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be under 35 years of age as of May 1, 2024. Age relaxation is available for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), PH (10 years), and sponsored candidates (10 years).

MSc Nuclear Medicine Technology and Hospital Radiopharmacy (MSc-NMT and HRP)

Educational Qualification

Only Indian nationals are eligible.

Candidates must have a BSc in any science discipline with chemistry as one of the subjects at the BSc level and physics, chemistry, and math/biology at the HSC level;

OR

A BPharm from a recognised university.

A minimum aggregate score of 60% in science subjects at the BSc/BPharm level is required.

MSc Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Technology (MSc-NM and MIT)

Educational Qualification

Only Indian nationals are eligible.

A BSc in physics, chemistry, mathematics, zoology, botany, microbiology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, or biotechnology (with physics or chemistry as one of the subjects) from a UGC-recognized university with at least 60% aggregate marks in science subjects;

OR

A BSc in Nuclear Medicine from a recognised institute.

Monthly Stipend

Non-sponsored candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 18,500 (Rupees Eighteen Thousand Five Hundred only).

Bond Requirement

Selected students must sign a bond to pay "Bond Money" if they withdraw before completing the course.

BARC reserves the right to make final admissions decisions for each programme. Applications will be accepted online only, with the process opening on November 11 and closing on November 25, 2024. Information on the mode, place, and timing of the Common Admission Test (CAT) and subsequent counselling will be available on the BARC website.

For further details, visit the official website, www.recruit.barc.gov.in or www.barc.gov.in.