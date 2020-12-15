Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Notifies To Award 105 JRFs

BARC JRF 2020: Registration opens on December 18

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai has notified to award 105 Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) in Physical, Chemical and Biological Science subjects. Application forms for the JRFs will be released on December 18. Candidates can apply online at the official website of BARC till January 15, 2021.

JRF Notification

"All the selected candidates will register for Ph.D. in Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI a deemed to be University of Department of Atomic Energy)," BARC has notified.

"The candidate should be less than 28 years of age as on last date for receipt of application," it has mentioned in the notification. Age relaxation norms can be found in the official notification.

Regarding educational qualification, BARC has said that, "candidates should have consistently good academic record and should have secured minimum of 60% aggregate in B.Sc. and 55% aggregate in M.Sc. from a recognized University." Candidates who are awaiting the final year result of MSc can also apply.

Candidates with valid score in UGC-CSIR-NET, JEST, ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test, DBT-JRB Biotechnology Eligibility Test and GATE exam (2019/2020 in Physics / Chemistry / Life Sciences / Biotechnology) can apply for the JRF.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview on the basis of their academic performance and the first screening will be made based on previous academic record of the candidate, it has been mentioned in the notification. "A further shortlisting of candidates will be made based on the performance in nationwide screening test (qualifying examination)," it adds.

