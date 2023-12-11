Bank Of Baroda Hiring For Senior Manager Posts, Salary Rs 2.14 Lakh

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Applicants should be between 28 and 37 years old.

The Bank of Baroda is currently accepting applications for various senior manager positions as part of its recruitment drive, aiming to fill 250 vacancies. Those interested and eligible can apply through the official website at www.bankofbaroda.in. The application window opened on December 6 and will close on December 26.

Application fees:

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600, while SC, ST, PWD, and women candidates will be required to pay Rs 100.

Age limit:

Applicants should be between 28 and 37 years old.

Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for specific categories:

Scheduled Caste: 5 years

Scheduled Tribe: 5 years

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Pay scale:

At present, the monthly Cost to Company (CTC) at the initial level for MMG/S-III, including various allowances and benefits, is approximately Rs 2.14 lakh per month in Mumbai. Allowances may vary based on the place of posting.

Vacancy details (category-wise):

SC: 37 posts

ST: 18 posts

OBC: 67 posts

EWS: 25 posts

General Category: 103 posts

Educational qualification:

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks in all semesters/years.

Postgraduate/MBA (marketing & finance) or equivalent professional qualification.

Work experience:

Candidates should have one of the following:

Minimum 8 years of experience in relationship/credit management, preferably in MSME banking with any Bank/NBFC/financial institution in India.

Minimum 6 years of experience in Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/NBFC/Financial Institutions in India.

Selection process:



The selection process may include an online test, psychometric test, or any other suitable test, followed by group discussion and/or an interview for qualifying candidates in the online test.

Exam structure:

Reasoning: 25 marks

English Language: 25 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 25 marks

Professional knowledge: 75 marks

The minimum qualifying marks/percentage in each section are 40 per cent for general and economically weaker section (EWS) categories and 35 per cent for reserved categories.