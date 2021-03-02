Assam Public Service Commission To Conduct Assistant Engineer Exam On March 14

APSC Assistant Engineer admit card will be released on March 10.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer post on March 14. The Commission, through an official notification released on its website, has notified that the exam will be held in two shifts-10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. In the first shift the exam will be held for general studies paper and in the second shift the exam will be held for mechanical engineering and civil engineering papers.

Through this, the Commission will select candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department.

The Commission has further said that it will issue admit cards to the candidates on March 10. The admit card will be available on the official website of the Commission which the candidates can download using their registration details.

"No intimation letter to the candidates shall be sent separately by post," the Commission has said.

The Commission will release the list of selected and rejected candidates on its website a week before issuing the admit card. Candidates can check the list on March 4.

The Commission has asked candidates to mail their queries or re quests on or before March 8 during office hours.

The exam for selection of Junior Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department will be held on March 21, the APSC has said.

