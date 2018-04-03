Assam Police Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared @ Assampolice.gov.in; Check Now

Assam Police has also released the final recommended list of the candidates in order of merit for Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) constables 2017-18 for a notification dated June 29, 2017.
The written test for recruitment of 1416 posts of constables ab (re-test) in Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts and 90 posts of Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) was held on February 25, 2018.
Assam Police Result: How to check
Follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Assam Police, assampolice.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" link from the homepage
Step 3: On next page, click on the link
"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT WHO COULD QUALIFY IN AB CONSTABLES RECRUITMENT TEST (RE-TEST) 2015-2018 IN DHUBRI, BARPETA AND NAGAON DISTRICTS IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 24-12-2014"
Or
"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT FOR SPECIAL TIGER PROTECTION FORCE(SPECIAL RHINO PROTECTION FORCE-SRPF) CONSTABLES 2017-18 IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 29-06-2017"
Step 4: Choose your district for first result
Step 5: Choose your category
