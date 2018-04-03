Assam Police Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared @ Assampolice.gov.in; Check Now Assam Police's has released the final recommended list of the candidates for constables recruitment test (re-test) and special Tiger and Rhino protection force written tests.

Share EMAIL PRINT Assam Police Result @ Assampolice.gov.in: Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared Assam Police Result: Assam Police's recruitment section has released the final recommended list of the candidates (unreserved) in order of merit who could qualify in constables recruitment test (re-test) 2015-2018 from three districts. Now Assam Police has released the results of Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts related to a notification dates December 24, 2014. The results have been published on the official website of Assam Police, assampolice.gov.in.



Assam Police has also released the final recommended list of the candidates in order of merit for Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) constables 2017-18 for a notification dated June 29, 2017.



The written test for recruitment of 1416 posts of constables ab (re-test) in Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts and 90 posts of Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) was held on February 25, 2018.



Assam Police Result: How to check



Follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Assam Police, assampolice.gov.in.



Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" link from the homepage



Step 3: On next page, click on the link



"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT WHO COULD QUALIFY IN AB CONSTABLES RECRUITMENT TEST (RE-TEST) 2015-2018 IN DHUBRI, BARPETA AND NAGAON DISTRICTS IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 24-12-2014"



Or



"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT FOR SPECIAL TIGER PROTECTION FORCE(SPECIAL RHINO PROTECTION FORCE-SRPF) CONSTABLES 2017-18 IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 29-06-2017"



Step 4: Choose your district for first result



Step 5: Choose your category



Step 6: Check your names on the next page open



Click here for more



