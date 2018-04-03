Assam Police Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared @ Assampolice.gov.in; Check Now

Assam Police's has released the final recommended list of the candidates for constables recruitment test (re-test) and special Tiger and Rhino protection force written tests.

Jobs | | Updated: April 03, 2018 20:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Police Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared @ Assampolice.gov.in; Check Now

Assam Police Result @ Assampolice.gov.in: Constable, STPF, SRPF Recruitment Results Declared

Assam Police Result: Assam Police's recruitment section has released the final recommended list of the candidates (unreserved) in order of merit who could qualify in constables recruitment test (re-test) 2015-2018 from three districts. Now Assam Police has released the results of Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts related to a notification dates December 24, 2014. The results have been published on the official website of Assam Police, assampolice.gov.in.

Assam Police has also released the final recommended list of the candidates in order of merit for Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) constables 2017-18 for a notification dated June 29, 2017.

Assam University TDC Results 2017 Released @ Aus.ac.in, Ausexamresults.in; Check Now

The written test for recruitment of 1416 posts of constables ab (re-test) in Dhubri, Barpeta and Nagaon districts and 90 posts of Special Tiger Protection Force (Special Rhino Protection Force - SRPF) was held on February 25, 2018.

Assam Police Result: How to check

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Assam Police, assampolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" link from the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on the link

"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT WHO COULD QUALIFY IN AB CONSTABLES RECRUITMENT TEST (RE-TEST) 2015-2018 IN DHUBRI, BARPETA AND NAGAON DISTRICTS IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 24-12-2014"

Or 

"FINAL RECOMMENDED LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ORDER OF MERIT FOR SPECIAL TIGER PROTECTION FORCE(SPECIAL RHINO PROTECTION FORCE-SRPF) CONSTABLES 2017-18 IN PURSUANCE TO ADVT. DATED 29-06-2017"

Step 4: Choose your district for first result

Step 5: Choose your category

Comments
Step 6: Check your names on the next page open

Click here for more Jobs / Recruitment News

Trending

Assam PoliceAssam Police Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Commonwealth GamesCWG Medal TableIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusHuawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................