Assam University TDC Results 2017 Released @ Aus.ac.in, Ausexamresults.in; Check Now

The Assam University results can be accessed from either aus.ac.in or from ausexamresults.in websites.

Education | | Updated: April 02, 2018 20:25 IST
New Delhi:  Assam University TDC results 2017: Assam University has released the of three years degree course (TDC) April 2017 exam results and re-evaluation results of TDC even semester examination April 2017 on the official website. The results can be accessed from either aus.ac.in or from ausexamresults.in websites. Both semester and final year results can be accessed from the ausexamresults.in using university registration number or student number.
 

Assam University TDC results 2017: How to check


Follow these steps:

Step one: go to official website of Assam University, www.aus.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on the online results link, which is wwwwwww.usexamresults.in
Step Three: You will be directed to another page
Step Four: On next page, enter the required details
(For final results of April 2017, click on the separate link given on the fourth step.
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results.

Assam University, Silchar

Assam University came into existence through Assam (Central) University Act, 1989(Established under an Act of Parliament) . It was  established in 1994, since then  the University is steadily becoming  an excellent centre of learning.

The campus, situated in Dargakona, about 20 kms from  Silchar, is set amid sprawling hillocks, a typical landscape in the  North East. The campus  in an area of  600 acres surrounded by lakes and mountains provides  an ideal environment for academic pursuit.

Drawing its 300 plus faculty from many disciplines, from all over the country, the university sustains a multidisciplinary approach to higher education.

The University has Sixteen Schools on major disciplines. There are Forty One Departments  under these Sixteen Schools.

