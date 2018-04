VMOU BA, BBA, MA, MBA Results Declared @ Vmou.ac.in; Check Now

VMOU BA, BBA December 2017 Results: How To Check

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part I, II and III on the official website of the varsity. VMOU has also released Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Part 1,2 and 3, Master of Arts (MA) Hindi, MA Political Science, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science (MSc) Botany, MSc Zoology and MSc Mathematics results yesterday. The results have been declared for the term end examinations held in December 2017.The results can be accessed from this website: vmou.ac.in.The candidates who have appeared in BA, BBA, MA, MSc and MBA exams can check the results from the official website of VMOU.Follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of VMOU, vmou.ac.inStep Two: Click on the "Results Examination DEC 2017"Step Three: On next page, click on the link: "Click Here for Detailed Results"Step Four: On next page, enter the details and check your resultsFollowing VMOU results have been declared on the official website: BACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-I), BA-IBACHELOR OF ARTS ( PART-II), BA-IIBACHELOR OF ARTS (PART-III), BA-IIIBACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART-II), BBA-IIBACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAMME (PART III), BBA-IIIBSC.(IN ADDITIONAL SUBJECT), BScAM.A. HINDI (FINAL), MAHD-FM.A. HINDI (PREVIOUS), MAHD-PM.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (FINAL), MAPS-FM.A. POLITICAL SCIENCE (PREVIOUS), MAPS-PMASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - I YEAR (Semester-I), MBAS-1MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION - II YEAR (Semester-III), MBAS-3MASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (FINAL), MSCBO-FMASTER OF SCIENCE BOTANY (PREVIOUS), MSCBO-PM. Sc. MATHEMATICS (FINAL), MSCMT-FM. Sc. MATHEMATICS (PREVIOUS), MSCMT-PMASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (FINAL), MSCZO-FMASTER OF SCIENCE ZOOLOGY (PREVIOUS), MSCZO-P