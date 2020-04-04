Assam Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) Begins Application For Junior Assistant, Stenographer Recruitment

ASLPRB has begun the application process for Junior Assistant, Stenographer recruitment

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) has begun the application process for recruitment of Junior Assistants and Stenographers. The board had announced 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant in Directorate of A.P. Headquarters, 170 vacancies of Junior Assistant, and 19 vacancies of Stenographer (Grade III). The last date to submit applications is May 4, 2020.

An applicant must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university and must have a Diploma in computer for the post of Junior Assistant. In case of Stenographer posts, applicant must have passed graduation in any discipline and should have National Trade Certificate in stenography from an ITI institute in Assam or any other recognized institute with 80 WPM in English Stenography.

The applicant should not be older than 38 years and younger than 18 years of age as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC and ST candidates and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

ASLPRB Junior Assistant, Stenographer Recruitment: Apply Here

The selection of candidates will be through a written test and practical test. The written test will be of 50 marks which will be OMR-based. Each question will carry one mark. The questions will be set in four parts - Logical reasoning, aptitude, Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India, Comprehension, and General Knowledge. The test will be of two hours' duration.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for the practical test. Details of the practical test will be released on the ASLPRB website later.

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment on the official ASLPRB website. There is no application fee required.

Click here for more Education News