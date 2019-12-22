Assam Police Recruitment Board Announces 6,662 Constable Vacancies

Assam SLPRB has announced more than 6,000 Constable vacancies

Assam Police Recruitment Board has announced more than 6,000 vacancies for the post of Constable (Un-Armed/Armed) branch. The vacancies include 5,494 vacancies which were advertised in 2018, and an additional 1,168 vacancies approved by the state government, taking the total of the number of vacancies to 6,662. The application process will begin online at 3 pm on December 23, 2019.

An applicant must have passed High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination. The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is is 25 years. Candidates in the OBC, and MBC category will get a relaxation of 3 years' and SC, ST category candidates will get a relaxation of 3 years' on the upper age limit.

The application process will begin on December 23 and conclude on January 6, 2020. The link to apply will be activated on the official website for State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, 'slprbassam.in'.

All those candidates who had applied for the recruitment in 2018 do not need to apply again. Details on the selection process will be released by the board later on its official website.

