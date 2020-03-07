Assam Police Constable Recruitment: Admit Cards For Physical Standard Test Next Week

The Assam Police Constable recruitment was announced on April 25, 2018.

Constable selection under Assam Police will begin soon. The first phase of the selection will be physical standard test followed by the physical efficiency test and written test. The admit cards for the physical standard tests will be made available for candidates from March 10. The admit cards will be released district wise. On the first day, candidates from Dima Hasao, South Salmara, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren, Charaideo, Majuli, Hojai, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Chirang, Morigaon, Goalpara and Sonitpur will receive their admit cards. For these candidates the admit cards will be available online till March 25.

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board, the exam conducting board, will release the admit cards in three phases-March 10, March 27 and April 13.

"Candidates are requested to download their admit cards within the period mentioned above. After the above period, no admit card will be issued," the Board has said.

The Board has also released helpline numbers for candidates who have difficulty in downloading the admit card.

The recruitment was announced on April 25, 2018. A total of 5494 vacancies were announced by the Assam Police in unarmed and armed branches.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written test.

The physical standard test will carry no marks. "Measurement of the height, weight & chest (only males) of the candidates will be done using latest technology and after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test)," the job notice released by the Board reads.

