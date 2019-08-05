Assam Police Admit Card 2019 Released For Various Exams. Download Now

Assam Police admit card has been uploaded at police.assam.gov.in or slprbassam.in.

State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam, Guwahati has released the Assam Police admit card at slprbassam.in. The Assam Police admit card have been released now for the written examination for recruitment of various Grade-HI posts (UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator and Copyist) of Foreigner's Tribunals scheduled to be held on August 11. According to the official notification released by the Assam Police recruitment board, the written examinations for which the admit card has been released now will be held at all districts across the State.

The examination will be held in two sessions: Morning Session and Afternoon Session. Morning Session will be for HSSLC level posts i.e. for the posts of Data Entry Operator and Copyist.

Afternoon Session for Graduate level posts i.e. for the posts of UDA, Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant and Typist.

The Assam Police admit card has been uploaded on official websites; police.assam.gov.in or slprbassam.in.

The official notification also said the candidates may download the Assam Police admit cards from August 5 onwards.

The candidates those who have applied for HSSLC level posts and Graduate level posts will have to download two separate Assam Police admit cards- one for HSSLC level posts and another for Graduate level posts.

In case, any candidate finding difficulty in downloading the Assam Police admit card or any other difficulty may contact the help line numbers provided on the official website.

The recruitment notification was issued on June 13, 2019 and published in different newspapers on June 14, 2019 in connection with recruitment of various posts of ministerial staff for Foreigner's Tribunals under the Government of Assam.

There are total 2000 vacant posts for which the online examinations held in August second week. The selection process will comprise of a written test and a practical test.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.