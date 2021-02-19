Arunachal Pradesh Government To Strengthen APSSB For Efficient Recruitment Process

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) was established in 2018.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said, his government will provide all support to strengthen the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) for an efficient recruitment process.

With a robust recruitment system in place, the state government can hope to have a well motivated workforce passionate enough to work for the development of the state, Mr Khandu said.

The requirement of the board in terms of manpower and other facilities will be given priority, the chief minister said while chairing an APSSB meeting.

"APSSB is the biggest reform of the state government towards transparency and meritocracy. It is among the few boards in the country leading in proactive disclosure of information in public domain, enabling candidates to access information without the need to file RTI," Mr Khandu said.

The APSSB is the pet project of the chief minister who had said that illegal appointments in the state would be curbed by it.

However, the board itself was embroiled in the cash-for-job scam and the Arunachal Pradesh police special investigation cell (SIC) had registered two separate cases related to the APSSB scam for the appointment of upper and lower division clerks in February last year.

Several persons were arrested and a senior official was suspended in this connection.

The APSSB was established in 2018 for conducting examinations and selection of candidates for appointments to the subordinate services or Group C posts of the state government.

The chief minister prioritised on publishing the annual calendar of examinations, which would enable the completion of the entire recruitment process, starting from receiving of requisition to publishing of results within a span of one year, an official communiqu said.

"This will make the candidates aware of the examination schedule in advance," he said.

