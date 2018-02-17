APTET 2017 Answer Key Later, 15605 Candidates Yet To Appear For Exam Answer keys for APTET 2017 will be delayed. The answer keys which were supposed to be out after the exam will now be released after 2 March 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT APTET 2017 Answer Key: Know Date, How To Download, Other Details New Delhi: Answer keys for APTET 2017 will be delayed. The answer keys which were supposed to be out after the exam will now be released after 2 March 2018. Though the exam concluded on 15 February, 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP has allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.



Such candidates were allowed to exercise their preference on 13 February 2018. The exam will now be held at seven districts Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Krishna and Guntur.



During online registration, candidates were allowed 5 centre preferences for their exam.



There will be Two Papers for the APTET 2017. APTET question paper shall be bilingual: English followed by the language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

While Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. For those who want to be a teacher in either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).



In APTET Paper I (for Classes I to V) and Paper II, number of MCQs will be 150 and the duration of examination will be two and half hours.



Answer keys for APTET 2017 will be delayed. The answer keys which were supposed to be out after the exam will now be released after 2 March 2018. Though the exam concluded on 15 February, 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP has allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.Such candidates were allowed to exercise their preference on 13 February 2018. The exam will now be held at seven districts Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Krishna and Guntur.During online registration, candidates were allowed 5 centre preferences for their exam. There will be Two Papers for the APTET 2017. APTET question paper shall be bilingual: English followed by the language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).While Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. For those who want to be a teacher in either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).In APTET Paper I (for Classes I to V) and Paper II, number of MCQs will be 150 and the duration of examination will be two and half hours.