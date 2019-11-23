Assam Public Service Commission Announces 156 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Vacancies

Assam Public Service Commission has announced Assistant Engineer (Civil) vacancies

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced 156 vacancies for Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department. An applicant must be a permanent resident of Assam to be eligible for this recruitment. The application process has begun online and will conclude on December 21, 2019. The Commission will notify selection process later by issuing a corrigendum/addendum.

Only permanent residents of Assam are eligible to apply and must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose as a proof of residency along with the application form.

An applicant must have passed 3 years Diploma course in Civil Engineering from an institution recognized by the Government. The diploma course must be a regular course.

Another mandatory requirement is that apart from English the applicant must know at least one official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

The candidate must not be younger than 21 years of age and older than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxation for reserved categories as per Government notification.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the Commission's official website, 'apsc.nic.in'. General category candidates will have to pay Rs. 250 and SC, ST, OBC, and MOBC category candidates will have to pay Rs. 150 as application fee. Candidates possessing BPL certificate are exempted from paying application fee. They will have to produce photocopy of their BPL certificate along with the Application Form.

