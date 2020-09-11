Assam Combined Competitive Exam Details Announced

APSC recruitment 2020: Assam combined competitive exam details have been released.

Assam Combined Competitive exam details have been released. The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the application forms online on its website which candidates can fill and submit till October 10.

A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

APSC will conduct the preliminary exam at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia And Udalguri.

The main exam will be held at Guwahati only.

On exam centres, APSC has said that the centres and the date (even after it is notified) for holding examination may, however be changed by the Commission at its discretion owing to unforeseen exigencies.

This year many government organisations had to change exam centres due to COVID-19 crisis.

So far, APSC has not fixed the exam dates yet. "The exact dates for Preliminary and Main Examination respectively will be notified in due course," it has notified.

General category candidates will pay Rs 285.40 as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and MOBC categories will have to pay Rs 185.40 and BPL, PwBD and female candidates have to pay Rs 35.40 as application fee.

Graduates between 21-38 years of age can apply for the exam. Age relaxation rules are given in the job notification.

